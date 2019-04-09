JEE Main April 2019: Over 11.05 lakh students register, rise in engineering exam takers

NTA JEE Main April 2019: There has been an increase in the number of students registering for engineering entrance exam despite an overall fall in the number of registrations in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) April 2019. The exam conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and architecture have begun and will conclude on April 12, 2019.

According to the data released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) — the exam conducting body — the number of candidates appearing for April session is less than the January session, however, there is a slight increase in the number of students appearing for the engineering entrance, that is, Paper-I.

A total of 9,29,198 students registered for the JEE Main in January against 9,35,741 appearing for the same in April session. This shows that many students have appeared for the exam again. Talking to indianexpress.com, most of the toppers from engineering said that they will appear for the JEE Main again as only best of two will be counted.

Thus, a rise of 6,543 candidates for engineering courses has been registered. However, an exact reverse trend was observed in architecture courses where the number of registered candidates dropped from 1,80,052 in January to 1,69,767 in April with a dip of 10,285 students was registered.

In the JEE Main January 2019 session, the candidates were also given a facility to register under the economically weaker sections (EWS) quota. A total of 42,968 candidates availed the newly introduced reservation. Out of which 37,128 applicants have availed it for entrance to engineering courses and 5,840 have registered themselves in EWS quota for architecture-related courses.

A window was given to candidates who appeared in January session as well, to register themselves under the EWS scheme. Candidates who do the same will have to present supporting documents while counselling.

The number of exam centres has, however, increased in the April session where 470 centres in 267 cities, including nine from outside India for paper -I and for paper II, 370 centres inclusive of eight centres abroad were involved in the examination process. In the January session, the exam was conducted in 467 centres across 258 cities including nine places outside of India. For the architecture entrance exam (JEE Main paper-II), 390 centres including six aborad were set-up.

The test practice centres in the April session were also increased from 4000 in January were 9.4 lakh candidates practised to 4,200 test centres in April. A total of 1.61 crore candidates participated in the mock test.