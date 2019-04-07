JEE Main April 2019: List of things to carry in exam hall, banned items

NTA JEE Main 2019: The second and last session of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2019 has begun today with paper-I, an entrance exam for admission to architecture and related courses. The exam for admission to engineering related undergraduate courses – B.E and B.Tech will begin tomorrow, April 8, 2019.

Advertising

For all the exams, some the National Testing Agency (NTA), the JEE conducting body has released important instructions. From reporting time, venue to dress code. Candidates also need to bring necessary documents along with them. Without proper security checks, no one will be allowed to appear for the exam, to avoid the hassle, have a look at the detailed instructions –

Read| JEE Main: Check last three years’ topper’s exam strategy

Admit Card: The basic meaning of admit card is to help security staff identify the candidates. Students too need to have a look at the hall ticket and check the venue, reporting time, and other details. Lately, the NTA released a notification stating many candidates appearing for the exam in foreign-based centres reported to exam halls as per local time of their respective cities, however, they were supposed to appear for the exam as per the Indian Standard Time (IST).

Advertising

To avoid such confusion again, the NTA in its latest circular asked candidates to follow the instructions written in the admit card thoroughly. While the admit cards have been released earlier, students can check the following information in their respective call letters –

Reporting Time at Centre

Gate Closing time of Centre

Date of Examination

Shift and Timings of Test

Venue of Test

Banned items: Candidates are not allowed to carry instrument/ geometry/ pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper or other

stationery material, textual material (printed or written material), eatables and water (loose or packed), mobile phone, ear-phones or microphone, pager, calculator, DocuPen, slide rules, log tables, camera, tape recorder, to wear/carry any type of watch including electronic watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets or devices.

For paper-II, candidates will carry Geometry Box Set, Pencils, Erasers and Colour Pencils or Crayons. Students are not allowed to use watercolour on drawing sheets.

In Video| JEE Main toppers’ strategy

Pen and blank paper sheets for rough work will be provided in the exam hall to all the candidates to carry the calculation work. The same has to be submitted back with the invigilator. Candidates have to write their roll numbers on the rough sheets.

Must carry: Candidates need to carry following documents

A coloured A4 sized printout of admit card

At least two passport size photographs of the candidate (preferably same as that on the application form)

ID proof (original and photocopy)

After conducting these exams, the NTA will release final ranks. Earlier, only percentile scores had been declared. While the percentile scoring has allowed multiple students to get a similar score, the ranks are expected to declare only one topper with All India Rank (AIR) 1. HRD Minister, Prakash Javadekar had said that ranks will be declared after the JEE Main April result announcement. How will NTA calculate ranks?