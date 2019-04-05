JEE Main April 2019: Here’s how to spend the day before exam

JEE Main April 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the last and final Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main for the year 2019 from April 7 to April 12. This year, JEE was held twice — session-I exams were conducted in January. Since the nation-wide competitive exam will begin at 10 am from Sunday, there are less than 48 hours left for candidates. These hours before the exam are as important as the year-long preparations. The indianexpress.com contacted experts to device a day-before exam strategy to help you score better in one of the most-competitive exams. NTA has already released the admit cards of JEE Main.

What to revise? The most common advice that students receive is not to study anything new and in fact revise their subjects in the last few days. But the question less answered is what exactly to revise at this point. Considering the vast syllabus, students cannot be expected to brush-up the entire subjects. Academic head and VP (JEE and NEET) at Gradeup, Naveen C Joshi said, “Mark important questions that were asked in previous year papers and revise them thoroughly. Make notes of all the important formulae and topics and revise these every day in the morning. This will increase your recall of these important formulae.”

Important topics: According to Centre Head-FIITJEE Noida, Ramesh Batlish, “Co-ordinate geometry, algebra, and calculus are the topics which need to be given more attention. Kinematics and particle dynamics are two topics which are asked most of the times in physics paper. In chemistry, mole concept, chemical equilibrium, and electrochemistry are the most important topics.”

How to attempt exam?: How one attempts exam also matters. Shubhankar Gambhir, a resident of Kota, Rajasthan who topped JEE Main January 2019 exam in the first attempt with 100 percentile marks believes the CBT format is easier than the paper-pen exam.

During the exam, said the Rajasthan topper, it is important to keep the brain focused. “Often the brain gets complacent while reading the same subjects for a longer duration of time. Thus, during the exam, I started with physics. After attempting 15 questions from the section, I moved to chemistry. It was finished in one go and then I attempted mathematics, solved 15 questions and moved back to physics. When I finished it, I attempted rest questions in the maths section,” he said.

Joshi suggested students to device their own strategy. “Firstly, go through the exam paper thoroughly. Before attempting any question read the question two or three times, this will help you interpret it correctly. Give priority to the easy questions, by attempting them first, followed by difficult questions. Lastly, don’t pressurise yourself and stay calm during the exam.” he said.

Candidates will have exactly 180 minutes to solve 90 questions. This means on an average, candidates will get three minutes’ time to attempt each question.