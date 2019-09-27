NTA JEE Main application form 2020: Avoid these common mistakes

JEE Main application form 2020: The online application process for the National Testing Agency (NTA)’s Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main will be closed on Monday, September 30. Those who have not applied yet can do so through the official website- jeemain.nic.in.

If a candidate fails to fill the form correctly, their application will be rejected and they might not be allowed to appear for the exam. In order to ensure that your application form gets through, here is a guide to help you avoid the most commonly occurring mistakes.

Personal deatils: This might sound too simplistic of advice but the name of the candidates should be spelt just as it is mentioned in the class 10 certificate. In case of any change, supporting documents including newspaper etc will be required and might create an issue while verification.

Document image size: The scanned image of the candidate should be a passport size photo within the dimensions of 30mm X 45mm. The scanned image of the signature should be of the dimensions — 80mm X 35mm. The documents file format should be a .jpg or .jpeg and the file size should not be more than 80KB each. Check the list of documents needed to fill JEE Main application form

Documents needed: Candidates would need at least the following documents – class 10 mark sheet, class 12 mark sheet, diploma or degree course certificate/ mark sheet, academic details, employment certificates (if any), reservation certificates (if applicable). Also, read brochure to ensure you have uploaded all the documents.

Fee: The candidates (boys)(General/ OBC) category have to pay an application fee of Rs 500, While reserve category candidates and girls have to pay an application fee of Rs 250. Ensure to not only pay but also download the fee payment receipt for future refrences.

For both the papers, the general/ OBC category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1300, while Rs 650 for reserve category candidates and girls.