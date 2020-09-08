NTA JEE Main answer key 2020 to be released soon, here’s how to download

Download JEE Main answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in

NTA JEE Main answer key 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main official answer key soon. The answer key can be checked from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer key, the response sheet of the candidates will also be released. Candidates will be able to calculate their expected scores through the answer key and response sheets.

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the official answer key

JEE Main answer key 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website and click on the answer key link

Step 2: Enter the application number and password and click on submit

Step 3: JEE Main September 2020 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download it and check the answers

The answer key can be downloaded in the pdf format. Candidates can check the correct answers for each question from the answer key and can match it with their answers through the response sheet to calculate their probable scores. Candidates will also have an option to challenge the answer key within a given time period if they are not satisfied with it.

JEE Main result and cut-off are expected to be released by September 11.

