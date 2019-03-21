NTA JEE Main admit card for April 2109 released, steps to notify errors

NTA JEE Main admit card 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) April 2019 on its official website, jeemain.nic.in. It will be available till . The exam for entrance to undergraduate engineering and architecture courses – B.E., B.Tech, B.Arch – is scheduled to begin from April 7, 2019.

On January 7, 2019 the paper-I for admission to B.Arch courses will be held and paper-II for admission to B.E or B.Tech courses will be conducted on April 8, 9, 10 and 12, 2019. The three-hour exam will be conducted online in two shifts, morning shift will begin at 9:30 am and the afternoon shift will begin at 2:30 pm.

NTA JEE Main admit card: What to check

The details on exam time, exam centre, time, name, date of birth, gender, state code of eligibility and category etc would be mentioned on the admit card. In case any detail mentioned ins wrong and found to be erroneous at the time of checking, candidates might not be allowed to appear for the exam due to security reasons.

NTA JEE Main admit card: How to raise objections

In case of any discrepancy, communicate NTA immediately for necessary action.

NTA JEE Main admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘JEE Main April 2019 admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the admit card and take a print out. According to the official notification, candidates should take a print out on an A4 sized sheet and bring it to the exam hall without which entry will not be granted to the exam hall. Check the list of things to carry and banned items here.