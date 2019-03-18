NTA JEE Main admit card April 2019: Check release date and time

NTA JEE Main admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for from April 7 onwards. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website, jeemain.nic.in from March 20 (Wednesday) onwards.
The admit card will have details of venue, time etc. The three-hour exam will be conducted online for both paper-I for admission to engineering courses and paper-II for admission to architecture courses. JEE Main will be conducted in two shifts, morning shift will begin at 9:30 am and the afternoon shift will begin at 2:30 pm.
IN Video| NTA JEE Main 2019: Toppers share preparation strategy
NTA JEE Main admit card: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘JEE Main April 2019 admit card’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using registration number
Step 5: Admit card will appear
Read| NTA JEE Main 2019: Window to avail EWS quota open
Candidates need to download the admit card and take a print out. According to the official notification, candidates should take a print out on an A4 sized sheet and bring it to the exam hall without which entry will not be granted to the exam hall.
The NTA score is considered for admission to undergraduate programs in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), etc.