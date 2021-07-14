NTA JEE Main April Admit Card 2021 LIVE UPDATES: How to download hall ticket

From 2021, JEE Main will be held four times a year. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

NTA JEE Main April Admit Card 2021 LIVE UPDATES: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April session today. The main exam will be held from July 20 to 25. The candidates can download the hall ticket for session 3 through the websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The April session will only be conducted for paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech). “The candidates wishing to appear again for paper 2A (B.Arch) and 2B (B. Planning) will have the next opportunity to apply during the May session (session-4) application process,” read the NTA notification.

The JEE Main admit card will carry details of the exam venue, time slot etc. To download the hall ticket, go to the official website mentioned above and click on the ‘admit card’ link. You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your registered ID and password to login. JEE Main admit card will appear on the screen. Download the same and take a print out for further reference.