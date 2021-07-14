scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
NTA JEE Main April Admit Card 2021 LIVE UPDATES: How to download hall ticket

NTA JEE Main Admit Card 2021 LIVE UPDATES: The main exam will be held from July 20 to 25. The candidates can download the hall ticket through the websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 14, 2021 10:50:54 am
jeemain.nta.nc.in, jee main admit card download, JEE-Main-2021From 2021, JEE Main will be held four times a year. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

NTA JEE Main April Admit Card 2021 LIVE UPDATES: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April session today. The main exam will be held from July 20 to 25. The candidates can download the hall ticket for session 3 through the websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The April session will only be conducted for paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech). “The candidates wishing to appear again for paper 2A (B.Arch) and 2B (B. Planning) will have the next opportunity to apply during the May session (session-4) application process,” read the NTA notification.

The JEE Main admit card will carry details of the exam venue, time slot etc. To download the hall ticket, go to the official website mentioned above and click on the ‘admit card’ link. You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your registered ID and password to login. JEE Main admit card will appear on the screen. Download the same and take a print out for further reference.

Live Blog

JEE Main 2021 April Admit Card LIVE UPDATES: Here's all you need to know

10:50 (IST)14 Jul 2021
Application window for JEE Main April session was reopened on July 6

NTA reopened the application window for candidates who could not apply for the exams earlier. The window was opened from July 6 to July 8. 

10:47 (IST)14 Jul 2021
JEE Main 2021: Steps to download admit card

Candidates appearing in the JEE Main April session can download their admit card by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘admit card’ link. 

Step 3: Enter your registered ID and date of birth to login.

Step 4: JEE Main admit card will appear on the screen

Download the same and take a print out for further reference.

10:43 (IST)14 Jul 2021
JEE Main session 3 to be conducted from July 20

As per the official announcement, the April session of JEE Main 2021 will be conducted from July 20-25. Around 6.80 lakh candidates has registered to appear for the April session exams which were postponed due to Covid-19.

10:38 (IST)14 Jul 2021
NTA releases JEE Main admit card for Session 3

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April session today.

jee main may exam date, jee main, nta jee may news, Will JEE Main May 2021 be postponed? Will NTA postpone JEE Main May, JEE Main May session, engineering admissions, JEE Main, college admissions, NTA JEE Main 2021: Candidates may download at jeemain.nta.nic.in. File photo.

JEE Main 2021 April Admit Card LIVE UPDATES: The result of JEE Main March was announced on March 24. A total of 13 candidates scored perfect 100 percentile, the exam was held from March 15 to 18. The scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session.

