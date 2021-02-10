JEE Main admit card: 10 important points to remember on hall ticket download

JEE Main admit card 2021: The admit card is an important document for all candidates of JEE Main 2021. It is proof of provisional eligibility of applicants to appear in the national level test.

While the exam is scheduled to be held from February 23 to 26, the admit card is expected to be released this week. Entrance to the exam hall is subject to the production of the admit card on demand.

JEE Main 2021 hall ticket: 10 important points to remember

When it comes to the admit card, one of the initial concerns of candidates remains how to download it. The JEE Main admit card releases only at the official website. To be more specific, candidates must note that the admit card releases through candidate’s login. Therefore, candidates must have their application number and password (or date of birth).

For those who may be unaware of this, but the exact address of the allotted exam centre is also specified in the JEE Main admit card. In addition, the date and time of the exam are also indicated in the admit card. Those who are preparing for the entrance test must take care to verify that other information on the admit card is correct. In case of any discrepancy, candidates can reach out to the NTA at 0120-6895200.

Once candidates have verified that the admit card is error-free, the next step to do is download and print the admit card. The NTA has provided certain instructions regarding the printing of the JEE Main admit card. First and foremost, the hall ticket must be printed only on A4 sized paper. Secondly, the admit card may contain more than one page and therefore, candidates must print all of the pages of the admit card. Finally, candidates must also download and print out the self-declaration form, from the NTA website.

While candidates are busy with JEE Main preparations, one must take their time to read the information brochure for important exam day guidelines. In addition, one must also read and follow all guidelines on the admit card. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NTA has issued certain guidelines such as covering one’s face with a mask, carrying hand sanitiser etc.

The NTA has also specified certain documents that must be carried to the designated exam centre. Besides the admit card, one must also carry a passport-sized photograph, valid photo identity proof, PWD certificate (if applicable). Candidates may check the list of documents that are considered as valid photo identity proof. Some of the prominent ones include the passport, voter ID card, Aadhaar card etc.

The JEE Main admit card must be preserved for future reference. It may be noted that the NTA does not issue duplicate admit cards at the exam centre. Therefore, in their best interests, candidates are advised to be careful enough not to lose the admit card.

It may be noted the NTA issues JEE Main admit card only to eligible applicants. Besides age and educational qualification related eligibility conditions, the issue of the admit card is also subject to the submission of complete applications as per instructions.

Printing of admit card

A common query raised by candidates regarding the printing of the admit card. Students tend to be confused regarding whether to print the admit card in black and white or colour. In this case, we must clarify that the NTA does not lay down any hard and fast rule regarding the printing of admit cards. The JEE Main hall ticket must be printed on A4 paper and it may be in colour or in black and white. However, the print must be legible and clear.

A final point to note is that certain items are banned inside the JEE Main exam hall. These items are listed in the admit card. In addition, candidates can also read about these in the information brochure. Besides studying to cover the JEE Main syllabus, candidates are thus advised to take time to read all such related instructions before appearing in the exam.