JEE Main 2020 admit card expected this week: How to download

JEE Main Admit Card 2020: The Supreme Court today dismissed the plea on the postponement of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Therefore, the candidates who have registered to appear for the JEE Main next month can expect their hall ticket this week. The entrance examination for admission to prestigious engineering colleges will be held from September 1 to 6. The medical entrance test — NEET to be held on September 13.

Once released, the hall ticket will be available at the websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in. For JEE Main, more than 9 lakh candidates have registered in the first attempt. The JEE Main hall ticket will have details of the exam venue, time slot. The three-hour-long exam will be conducted online for both paper-I for admission to engineering courses and paper-II for admission to architecture courses. This year, a different paper for B Plan will also be conducted. There will be two shifts — the morning shift will begin at 9:30 am and the afternoon shift will begin at 2:30 pm.

JEE Main admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘JEE Main (2020)’ link, and then drag your mouse to ‘download admit card’ link (Link will be activated on scheduled date)

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: In the new window, registered with your user id and password

Step 5: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

What else to carry at the exam centre

— A coloured A4 sized printout of admit card downloaded from the official website – jeemain.nic.in

— At least one passport size photograph to be pasted on the attendance sheet at the exam centre. The passport-sized photo should be the same as the one uploaded with the online application form.

— Candidates also need to carry an original and photocopy of identity proof which should have a clear photo of the candidate such as PAN card, driving license, voter ID, passport, Aadhaar card, et al.

