NTA JEE Main Admit Card 2020 LIVE Updates: Hall ticket released, check direct link

JEE Main Admit Card 2020 LIVE: Available now at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh JEE Main Admit Card 2020 LIVE: Available now at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

JEE Main Admit Card 2020 LIVE Updates: The admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is released. The candidates can download the hall ticket through the websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The engineering entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 1 to 6.

The JEE Main hall ticket will carry details of the exam venue, time slot etc. The three-hour exam will be conducted online for both paper-I for admission to engineering courses and paper-II for admission to architecture courses. This year, a different paper for B Plan will also be conducted. There will be two shifts, morning shift will begin at 9:30 am and the afternoon shift will begin at 2:30 pm.

To download JEE Main admit card, go to the official website mentioned above and click on the ‘download admit card’ link. You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your registered ID and password to login. JEE Main admit card will appear on the screen. Download the same and take a print out for further reference.