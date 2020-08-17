scorecardresearch
Monday, August 17, 2020
NTA JEE Main Admit Card 2020 LIVE Updates: Hall ticket released, check direct link

JEE Main Admit Card 2020 LIVE Updates: The engineering entrance examination will be conducted from September 1 to 6, 2020. The hall ticket will be available to download at the websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 17, 2020 7:08:50 pm
JEE Main Admit Card 2020 LIVE Updates: The admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is released. The candidates can download the hall ticket through the websites-  nta.ac.injeemain.nta.nic.in. The engineering entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 1 to 6.

The JEE Main hall ticket will carry details of the exam venue, time slot etc. The three-hour exam will be conducted online for both paper-I for admission to engineering courses and paper-II for admission to architecture courses. This year, a different paper for B Plan will also be conducted. There will be two shifts, morning shift will begin at 9:30 am and the afternoon shift will begin at 2:30 pm.

To download JEE Main admit card, go to the official website mentioned above and click on the ‘download admit card’ link. You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your registered ID and password to login. JEE Main admit card will appear on the screen. Download the same and take a print out for further reference.

19:08 (IST)17 Aug 2020
Details on JEE Main admit card

19:03 (IST)17 Aug 2020
How to download JEE Main admit card

19:00 (IST)17 Aug 2020
JEE Main admit card released

NTA JEE Main April admit card 2020 JEE Main Admit Card 2020: The examination will be held from September 1 to 6

NTA JEE Main admit card 2020 LIVE: JEE Main 2020 has two papers -- paper 1 is comprised of multiple-choice and numerical questions, while paper 2 is now separate for BArch and BPlan aspirants. The duration of the paper will be three hours with a total 100 questions including all three parts.

The total marks for this paper will be 400. The marking scheme for MCQs will be four marks for the correct answer and deduction of one mark (-1) for incorrect answers.

