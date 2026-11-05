JEE Main 2027: NTA allows NRI candidates to use passport as ID proof

Providing greater flexibility to Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates while registering for the JEE Main 2027, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed them to use their passports as valid identity proof. The clarification is expected to help applicants who do not have an Aadhaar card, PAN card, or driving licence to complete the registration process.

The agency confirmed the provision in response to a candidate’s query on its official X account. The candidate had asked how NRIs without the commonly used identity documents could register for the examination and whether a passport could be used instead.

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