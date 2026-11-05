JEE Main 2027: NTA allows NRI candidates to use passport as ID proof

Providing greater flexibility to Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates while registering for the JEE Main 2027, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed them to use their passports as valid identity proof. The clarification is expected to help applicants who do not have an Aadhaar card, PAN card, or driving licence to complete the registration process.
The agency confirmed the provision in response to a candidate’s query on its official X account. The candidate had asked how NRIs without the commonly used identity documents could register for the examination and whether a passport could be used instead.
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Responding to the query, NTA said candidates can now use their passports to complete the application process. The clarification is specifically relevant to NRI applicants facing difficulties with identity verification during registration.
JEE Main 2027 Session 1: Registration dates
The registration process for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 began on October 24. Candidates can submit their application forms through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The last date to apply without a late fee is November 22. Candidates will also be able to register with a late fee from November 23 to November 26.
NTA has scheduled the application correction window from November 27 to 29. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for details of the fields that can be edited during this period.
NTA will conduct JEE Main 2027 Session 1 on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28.
Candidates are advised to complete the registration process within the prescribed deadline, verify their application details and retain the confirmation page after successful submission. Further updates regarding the examination will be available on the official JEE Main website.