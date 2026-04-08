JEE Main 2026 session 2 results likely by April 20, answer keys this week

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the provisonal answer keys for JEE Main 2026 April Session 2 on April 11, 2026. According to a notice issued over X (formerly twitter), the NTA has outlined the post-examination timeline.

As per the announcement, NTA will release the question papers on April 9. This will be followed by the provisional answer key and the opening of the JEE Main April 2026 Answer Key challenge window on April 11.

Key dates for JEE Main Session 2 results 2026

Question Paper Release April 9 Provisional Answer Key Release April 11 Objection Window Opens April 11 Result Declaration April 20

During this period, candidates will be able to access their recorded responses, compare them with the provisional answers, and submit objections if they identify discrepancies, on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.