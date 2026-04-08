JEE Main 2026 session 2 results likely by April 20, answer keys this week

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the provisonal answer keys for JEE Main 2026 April Session 2 on April 11, 2026. According to a notice issued over X (formerly twitter), the NTA has outlined the post-examination timeline.
As per the announcement, NTA will release the question papers on April 9. This will be followed by the provisional answer key and the opening of the JEE Main April 2026 Answer Key challenge window on April 11.
|Question Paper Release
|April 9
|Provisional Answer Key Release
|April 11
|Objection Window Opens
|April 11
|Result Declaration
|April 20
During this period, candidates will be able to access their recorded responses, compare them with the provisional answers, and submit objections if they identify discrepancies, on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.
Following the evaluation of objections, the NTA will publish the final answer key. This will form the basis for the calculation of results.
🚀 The countdown to JEE (Main) Session 2 results begins!
📝 April 9: Release of question papers.
🔑 April 11 (tentative): Provisional Answer Key & Challenges open (₹200/question).
🏆 April 20 (tentative): Paper 1 Results & Final Rankings.
The best of your two sessions will be… pic.twitter.com/6Fc03lDQYv
— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 8, 2026
The results for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2 are tentatively scheduled to be declared on April 20, 2026. Alongside the results, the agency will also release the final rankings, which will determine candidates’ eligibility for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes and qualification for JEE (Advanced). This final score will be the best of the two sessions and normalised scores will be considered.