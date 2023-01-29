NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 LIVE Updates: Day 4 begins; check dress code, exam analysis

NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam Live Updates (January 29): The National Testing Agency (NTA) today started the fourth day of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023. Candidates can visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in — to download their hall ticket. Today’s second shift will commence at 3 pm for BArch and B Planning (Paper 2A and 2B).

This year, according to the official NTA calendar, the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exams are scheduled to take place on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1. The exams for January 24, 25 and 28 were conducted smoothly. Earlier, an exam was scheduled on January 27 too, but it was cancelled due to the fear that candidates may face trouble travelling after January 26. The NTA chief Vineet Joshi also told indianexpress.com that one reason behind this change in date was PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023, which is scheduled on January 27. “There may be some students who are enrolled in that too, and we wanted to avoid any clash,” he explained.

The JEE Main 2023 exam has been rated as medium on the difficulty level. On the first three days, Chemistry was rated as easy to moderate level, with weightage being given to Inorganic and Organic Chemistry. Physics was rated as easy; euestions asked from almost all chapters including Gravitation, Rotational Motion, Work, Power and Energy, Wave Optics, Electrostatics, Modern Physics, Units and Dimensions, Semiconductors, Magnetism, Kinematics, Heat and Thermodynamics.