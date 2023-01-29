scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 LIVE Updates: Day 4 begins; check dress code, exam analysis

JEE Main 2023 LIVE Updates: Candidates should remember to carry their admit cards along with them to the exam centre, as no aspirant will be allowed to enter the premises without showing the hall ticket first.

By: Education Desk , Edited by Deeksha Teri
New Delhi | January 29, 2023 11:10 IST
JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam ongoingJEE Main 2023: Candidates should reach the exam centre at least 2 hours before the exam time. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam Live Updates (January 29): The National Testing Agency (NTA) today started the fourth day of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023. Candidates can visit the official website —  jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in — to download their hall ticket. Today’s second shift will commence at 3 pm for BArch and B Planning (Paper 2A and 2B).

JEE Advanced 2023 |OCI and PIO students not required to write JEE Main for IIT admission

This year, according to the official NTA calendar, the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exams are scheduled to take place on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1. The exams for January 24, 25 and 28 were conducted smoothly. Earlier, an exam was scheduled on January 27 too, but it was cancelled due to the fear that candidates may face trouble travelling after January 26. The NTA chief Vineet Joshi also told indianexpress.com that one reason behind this change in date was PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023, which is scheduled on January 27. “There may be some students who are enrolled in that too, and we wanted to avoid any clash,” he explained.

A Lesson from IIT |Why is the difficulty level of JEE Advanced so high? IIT Professor explains

The JEE Main 2023 exam has been rated as medium on the difficulty level. On the first three days, Chemistry was rated as easy to moderate level, with weightage being given to Inorganic and Organic Chemistry. Physics was rated as easy; euestions asked from almost all chapters including Gravitation, Rotational Motion, Work, Power and Energy, Wave Optics, Electrostatics, Modern Physics, Units and Dimensions, Semiconductors, Magnetism, Kinematics, Heat and Thermodynamics.

JEE Main 2023: The admit cards have been recently released by the NTA. Candidates can visit the official website @jeemain.nta.nic.in to check their hall ticket

11:08 (IST)29 Jan 2023
Looking to study abroad? Check which foreign universities accept JEE scores for admissions

Several international universities such as the National University of Singapore, Queen’s University in Belfast and a few others in Germany accpet JEE score as an eligibility for admissions in Engineering-related courses. Check the list of foreign universities accept this exam's scores.

11:05 (IST)29 Jan 2023
JEE Main 2023: Were exam dates changed?

This year, according to the original official NTA calendar, the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exams were scheduled to take place on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31. However, the dates were later changed from January 27 to February 1. 

11:02 (IST)29 Jan 2023
JEE Main 2023: Exam timings for the day

The morning shift is scheduled to end at 12 pm, and the afternoon shift of the day will commence at 3 pm and conclude at 6 pm.

11:01 (IST)29 Jan 2023
JEE Main 2023: Are electronic calculators allowed?

No, electronic calculators or any other electronic devices such as bluetooth speakers, mobile phones etc are not allowed in the exam centres. Additionally, scribble pads, handbags, purse, wallets are also not allowed to be carried inside the exam hall.

JEE Main 2023 session 1 day 5 exam begins JEE Main 2023: Today is day 5 of the JEE Main session 1 exams.(Representative image. Graphics by Abhishek Mitra))

After several protests, part from the All India Rank (AIR) of the candidate JEE Main, a student should either have scored 75 per cent and above in class 12 board exam, or appear in top 20-percentile candidates of the respective board exam result.

