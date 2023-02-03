JEE Main 2023 Session 1: NTA opens correction window; check details

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: The National Testing Agency today opened the correction window for Joint Entrance Examination Main 2023 Session 1. Students who appeared for the exam can edit their state code of eligibility and category in the application form through the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The edit window will be open till 5 pm of February 5. The state code of eligibility means the code of the state from where the candidate appeared for/passed class 12

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: How to edit state code of eligibility and category

Step 1: Visit the official website— jeemain.nta.nic-in

Step 2: Click on the link for correction window on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and password

Step 4: Edit the necessary information

The notification states, “state code of eligibility does not depend upon the native place/permanent address or the place of residence of the candidate.”

This is the last chance for candidates to edit this information before the declaration of result. The NTA earlier said that it will re-open the correction window after the results however, it has opened it today after the declaration of JEE Main 2023 Session 1 provisional answer key.