scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: NTA opens correction window; check details

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: Students who appeared for the exam can edit their state code of eligibility and category in the application form through the official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 correction window opensThe edit window will be open till 5 pm of February 5. (Representative image. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
Listen to this article
JEE Main 2023 Session 1: NTA opens correction window; check details
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: The National Testing Agency today opened the correction window for Joint Entrance Examination Main 2023 Session 1. Students who appeared for the exam can edit their state code of eligibility and category in the application form through the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Also read |JEE Main 2023 Session 1: Provisional answer key released; how to check, raise objections

The edit window will be open till 5 pm of February 5. The state code of eligibility means the code of the state from where the candidate appeared for/passed class 12

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: How to edit state code of eligibility and category

Step 1: Visit the official website— jeemain.nta.nic-in

Step 2: Click on the link for correction window on the homepage

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and password

Step 4: Edit the necessary information

Also read |JEE-Main 2023: January session records highest ever attendance of 95.8%

The notification states, “state code of eligibility does not depend upon the native place/permanent address or the place of residence of the candidate.”

This is the last chance for candidates to edit this information before the declaration of result. The NTA earlier said that it will re-open the correction window after the results however, it has opened it today after the declaration of JEE Main 2023 Session 1 provisional answer key.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 19:15 IST
Next Story

Aussie legend Rachel Haynes appointed head coach of Adani owned WPL team, Nooshin Al Khadeer also roped in

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close