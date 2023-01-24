JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: Selected candidates not allowed to appear for exam

NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam Live Updates (January 24): The National Testing Agency (NTA) today commenced the session 1 exams of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023. The admit cards for today were released on January 21. Candidates can visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in — to check their hall ticket.

This year, according to the official NTA calendar, the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exams are scheduled to take place on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1. Earlier, an exam was scheduled on January 27 too, but it was cancelled due to the fear that candidates may face trouble travelling after January 26. The NTA chief Vineet Joshi also told indianexpress.com that one reason behind this change in date was PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023, which is scheduled on January 27. “There may be some students who are enrolled in that too, and we wanted to avoid any clash,” he explained.

From exam date to eligibility criterion, the JEE Main 2023 exam was surrounded by a lot of controversies this year. The aspirants have claimed that the NTA did not give them enough time to prepare and claimed that the engineering entrance exam is clashing with their pre-board exams, practical exams, vivas, etc. Along with this, candidates also raised the issue of bringing back the eligibility criterion of 75 per cent marks in class 12 board exams for admission to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs. Now, apart from the All India Rank (AIR) of the candidate JEE Main, a student should either have scored 75 per cent and above in class 12 board exam, or appear in top 20-percentile candidates of the respective board exam result.