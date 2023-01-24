JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: Selected candidates not allowed to appear for exam

NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam Live Updates (January 24): The National Testing Agency (NTA) today commenced the session 1 exams of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023. The admit cards for today were released on January 21. Candidates can visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in — to check their hall ticket.
This year, according to the official NTA calendar, the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exams are scheduled to take place on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1. Earlier, an exam was scheduled on January 27 too, but it was cancelled due to the fear that candidates may face trouble travelling after January 26. The NTA chief Vineet Joshi also told indianexpress.com that one reason behind this change in date was PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023, which is scheduled on January 27. “There may be some students who are enrolled in that too, and we wanted to avoid any clash,” he explained.
From exam date to eligibility criterion, the JEE Main 2023 exam was surrounded by a lot of controversies this year. The aspirants have claimed that the NTA did not give them enough time to prepare and claimed that the engineering entrance exam is clashing with their pre-board exams, practical exams, vivas, etc. Along with this, candidates also raised the issue of bringing back the eligibility criterion of 75 per cent marks in class 12 board exams for admission to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs. Now, apart from the All India Rank (AIR) of the candidate JEE Main, a student should either have scored 75 per cent and above in class 12 board exam, or appear in top 20-percentile candidates of the respective board exam result.
The exams held on January 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1 will be BTech and BE entrance. The exam held on January 28 (second shift only) will be for BArch and B Planning (Paper 2A and Paper 2B).
The first shift of day 1 JEE Main Session 1 exam started at 9 am and will conclude at 12 pm today. The second shift is scheduled to start at 3 pm and conclude at 6 pm today.
There will be a total of 90 questions for 300 marks. In the MCQs, every correct answer will fetch you 4 marks, while for every incorrect answer one mark will be deducted. There would be 0 mark for the question left unattempted or unanswered. The marking scheme is similar for for questions for which the answer is a numerical value.
The NTA, on January 23, sent an email to a few selected candidates who had filled multiple applications forms. "Candidature of such candidates has been kept on hold and their applications are being scrutinized," the NTA said. These selected candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam on january 24 and 25, and they will be allowed to appear for the exam in the current session only once after their identity is established by them.
It is compulsory to carry admit cards to the exam centres as no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre premises without showing the hall ticket first, in addition to a government-approved identity card.
Step 1: Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 tab given on the home page
Step 3: Fill in your details like application number and password
Step 4: Click on the admit card tab displayed on the screen and download it
Step 5: Take a printout of the admit card for the future references
The canididates who wish to wear a mask, can do so but they should be mindful that the mask does not have any written material on it. Candidates should remember to remove any metallic objects and avoid wearing any kind of jewellery, ornaments and digital watches. Having henna/mehndi is also not allowed in the exam centre.
Some parents, family members and candidates have been sharing images and videos of crowd gathered at the JEE Main exam centres today morning.
The NTA cancelled the JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam on January 27 as the authorities wanted to ensure that candidates do not face any issue in travelling after January 26 celebrations across the country. The NTA chief Vineet Joshi also told indianexpress.com that another reason behind this change in date was PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023, which is scheduled on January 27. “There may be some students who are enrolled in that too, and we wanted to avoid any clash,” he explained.
The National Testing Agency today started the session 1 exams of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023. The exams will be held on January 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1. While the exams held on January 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1 will be BTech and BE entrance. The exam held on January 28 (second shift only) will be for BArch and B Planning (Paper 2A and Paper 2B).
The National Testing Agency in a notice said that some candidates have filled multiple application forms. Their candidature have been kept on hold and the applications are being scrutinized. NTA has sent a mail to those candidates on their registered email ID. "They need to clarify their position with a justified representation. They will be allowed to appear for the exam in the current session only once after their identity is established by them." The exam of the those candidates will not be held on January 24 and 25.