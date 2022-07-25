NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2 LIVE Updates: Check exam analysis, toppers’ tips here

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the second session of the JEE Main 2022 from today, i.e. July 25. The admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 exams were released in the early hours of July 22. Candidates can visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in — to check their hall ticket.
This year, due to several requests from JEE aspirants, the NTA reopened the online application window for JEE Main Session 2 exams and candidates were given time till 11 pm of July 12 to fill the application form for the session 2 exams, and the deadline for submitting the application fees was 1:50 pm of July 12, 2022. After the application window was closed, a senior official from the NTA told The Indian Express that the session 2 of JEE Mains exam has been deferred and will now be held from July 25 onwards. Earlier, the entrance exam was scheduled to be held from July 21 to July 30. “We need some buffer between two exam for adequate preparation. CUET ends on July 20 and it would have been difficult to start another exam the next day. Hence, JEE (Main) will now start from July 24,” the senior official added.
The result for JEE Main session 1 exams was declared in the early hours of July 12. This year, a total of 14 candidates scored a perfect 300/300 score and Sneha Pareek became the only female topper among them.
States such as Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh do not conduct any engineering exam on their own, and thus rely on JEE Main scores. In Odisha, a special OJEE exam is conducted for the vacant seats remaining after admissions through the JEE Main exam. The admission in participating institutes of these states is conducted on the basis of JEE Main scores achieved by the candidates. Read more
As per the JEE Main 2022 paper pattern, the BTech, BArch and BPlanning paper will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and numerical questions. While the BE, or BTech, paper will consist of three sections -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, and will comprise 90 questions, the BArch paper, or JEE Main Paper 2A, will have three sections -- Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Drawing.
This year, the NTA had reopened the application forms for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 Session 2 (July 2022). Candidates were given a second opportunity of filling out the application forms for session 2. The application window were open till July 9, and candidates were given time till 11:50 pm of July 9 to submit their application fees online.
In the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 results declared on July 12, only one girl secured 100 percentile among the 14 toppers. Sneha Pareek of Guwahati secured 300/300 and is now preparing for JEE Advanced. She wants to pursue BTech in Computer Science but has not decided on the institute yet. "I am sure of joining an IIT but have not decided on any one particular. IIT-bombay would be a preference though," Pareek told indianexpres.com. Read her full story here
“After both Sessions of JEE (Main) – 2022 Examination, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA Scores in accordance with the policy already made,” the official release from NTA stated.
This year, a total of 8,72,432 candidates registered for the JEE Main Paper 1 (BE /B Tech) of which 769589 cleared it. While 13 boys scored 100, nine girls scored above 99.98, seven scored 99.99 and two girls scored 99.98 in JEE Main session 1 exam.
This year, JEE Main exams were conducted at 588 examination centres in 407 cities, including 17 cities outside India — Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Vienna, Moscow, Port Louis, and Bangkok.
The Session 2 of JEE Main 2022 begins today after a recurrent postponement of exam dates. The exams will be conducted from July 25 to July 30. Candidates are advised to follow necessary guidelines and dress code at the exam centre. Stay tuned at this page for JEE Main exam analysis.