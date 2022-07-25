NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2 LIVE Updates: Check exam analysis, toppers’ tips here

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the second session of the JEE Main 2022 from today, i.e. July 25. The admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 exams were released in the early hours of July 22. Candidates can visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in — to check their hall ticket.

This year, due to several requests from JEE aspirants, the NTA reopened the online application window for JEE Main Session 2 exams and candidates were given time till 11 pm of July 12 to fill the application form for the session 2 exams, and the deadline for submitting the application fees was 1:50 pm of July 12, 2022. After the application window was closed, a senior official from the NTA told The Indian Express that the session 2 of JEE Mains exam has been deferred and will now be held from July 25 onwards. Earlier, the entrance exam was scheduled to be held from July 21 to July 30. “We need some buffer between two exam for adequate preparation. CUET ends on July 20 and it would have been difficult to start another exam the next day. Hence, JEE (Main) will now start from July 24,” the senior official added.

The result for JEE Main session 1 exams was declared in the early hours of July 12. This year, a total of 14 candidates scored a perfect 300/300 score and Sneha Pareek became the only female topper among them.