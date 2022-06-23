scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 23, 2022
NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Live Updates: First shift begins, check exam day guidelines

NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Live Updates: The morning shift began at 9 am. At the exam site, candidates must adhere to the COVID-19 rules and carry their admission cards. Check the crucial guidelines to adhere to at the testing location.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 23, 2022 10:17:17 am
JEE Main 2022, JEE MAin session 1, JEE Mains admit cardNTA JEE Main LIVE Updates 2022: NTA released the JEE Main 2022 session 1 admit card on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. File

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the first session of the JEE Main 2022 from June 23 to June 29. The exam will be conducted in the different centres across the country, and the exam will also take place in 22 cities abroad. The last exam will take place on June 29. The first shift for the JEE exam will begin at 9 am and will conclude at 12 pm, whereas the afternoon shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The application process was re-opened on April 18, 2022, due to the persistent demand from the student community. The online application process for JEE (Main) 2022 session 1 concluded on April 25 at 11:50 pm.

The JEE score will be eligible for several B.E/B.Tech courses are available at NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). As directed by the NTA, the schedule for inviting the online application forms for session 2 of JEE (Main) – 2022 will be available soon on the official website. The applicants are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA – nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in — for the latest updates.

 

Live Blog

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 LIVE Updates: Check paper analysis, students' reactions here

10:15 (IST)23 Jun 2022
NTA conducts JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the first session of the JEE Main 2022 from June 23-29. "No candidate should adopt any unfair means or indulge in any unfair examination practices as the examination centers are under surveillance of CCTV and equipped with jammers," NTA said in an official notice. 

JEE Main June session will be held on June 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29. File.

As per the official notice, "Diabetic students will be allowed to carry eatables like sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/ orange) and transparent water bottle to the Examination Hall/Room. However, they will not be allowed to carry packed foods like chocolates/candy/sandwiches, etc."

