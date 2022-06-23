NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Live Updates: First shift begins, check exam day guidelines

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the first session of the JEE Main 2022 from June 23 to June 29. The exam will be conducted in the different centres across the country, and the exam will also take place in 22 cities abroad. The last exam will take place on June 29. The first shift for the JEE exam will begin at 9 am and will conclude at 12 pm, whereas the afternoon shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The application process was re-opened on April 18, 2022, due to the persistent demand from the student community. The online application process for JEE (Main) 2022 session 1 concluded on April 25 at 11:50 pm.

The JEE score will be eligible for several B.E/B.Tech courses are available at NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). As directed by the NTA, the schedule for inviting the online application forms for session 2 of JEE (Main) – 2022 will be available soon on the official website. The applicants are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA – nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in — for the latest updates.