NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Release time, websites, download link

NTA JEE Main April Admit Card 2022 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main June session soon. The first session of the entrance exam will be held from June 20-29, 2022. The candidates can download the hall ticket for session 3 through the websites — nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam city intimation slip was released on June 16, 2022. To download that, candidates have to visit the official website and click on the intimation slip link, enter required credentials and submit to get their slip.

Unlike last year, the JEE Main 2022 will only be conducted twice this year. In 2020, the JEE Main was conducted in four sessions, due to the spread of coronavirus in the country. Earlier, there used to be a single session of JEE Main, which was later increased to two attempts in 2020.

The JEE Main admission card will provide information such as the exam location, time slot, and other pertinent information. To obtain a copy of the hall ticket, go to the above-mentioned official website and click on the ‘admit card’ link. You will be sent to a different page. To log in, use your registered ID and password. The admission card for JEE Main will show on the screen. Take a printout of the document for future reference.