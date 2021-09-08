NTA JEE Main 2021 session 4 final answer key released, check steps to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main final answer key 2021 today on September 8. Candidates can check the same from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download the final answer key in the pdf format. NTA has released the final answer key after considering the objections raised by the students.

Steps to download the JEE Main 2021 answer keyCandidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the the final answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the “JEE Main answer key (final)” link.

Step 3: JEE Main 2021 final answer key will appear on the screen

No credentials are required to download the final answer key. As the final answer key is released, JEE Main 2021 result is likely to be announced soon. Candidates can check the result from the official website using their application number and date of birth.

NTA conducted the JEE Main 2021 exam in four phases. Phase 4 exam was conducted on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2. Earlier, the three sessions were conducted in February, March and July. Candidates qualifying JEE Main exam will become eligible for JEE Advanced. JEE Advanced is scheduled to be held on October 3, 2021.