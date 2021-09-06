NTA JEE Main 2021 Session 4 answer key released, here’s how to raise objections

NTA JEE Main 2021 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2021 answer key at its official websites, nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. The response sheet of the candidates, along with the answer key is also released.

The candidates can raise objections against the released answer keys. In case, students find any error, they can raise objections on the answer key by paying Rs 200 per objection. The fee is non-refundable.

JEE Main 2021 Session 4 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website and click on the answer key link

Step 2: Enter the application number and password and click on submit

Step 3: JEE Main 2021 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The fourth and last session of the JEE Main 2021 was conducted on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2. A total of 7.32 lakh candidates were already registered for JEE(Main) 2021 session 4 as on July 15.

Candidates should be among the top 2.50 lakh successful candidates (including all categories) in BE/BTech paper of JEE (Main) 2021 to be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2021. Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1996. Five years of age relaxation is given to SC, ST and PwD candidates.