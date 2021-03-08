JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: Direct link, websites, here’s how to download score card

JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main today. A total of 6.52 lakh (6,52,627) candidates who have applied to appear for paper 1 can check the results through the websites– nta.ac.in, jeemain.nic.in. The paper 1 is held for admissions to BE or BTech courses.
The experts predicted that due to the overall difficulty level, the cut-off for JEE Main this year will be above 90 per cent. The cut-off is being prepared considering various factors that affect the exam — total number of aspirants appeared, number of available seats, difficulty level of the exam, previous year cut-off trends.
To check result, candidates need to click on the ‘JEE Main result 2021’ link on the official websites. A new page will open. Enter your roll number and other details. Download your JEE Main result, take a print out for further reference.
This year, JEE Main is being conducted in multiple sessions, following February, the engineering entrance test will be held on March 15 to 18, April 27 to 30 and May 24 to 28.
The answer key can be downloaded in pdf format. Candidates can check the correct answers for each question from the answer key and can match it with their answers through the response sheet to calculate their probable scores
The final answer key of the JEE Main 2021 was released on March 7. The candidates can check and download the final answer key through the websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in.
As the final answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 has been released, the students can expect their result to be released today. Once released, the candidates can download their score card through the websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.