JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: Direct link, websites, here’s how to download score card

JEE Main Result 2021 Live: Download JEE Main 2021 result at nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main today. A total of 6.52 lakh (6,52,627) candidates who have applied to appear for paper 1 can check the results through the websites– nta.ac.in, jeemain.nic.in. The paper 1 is held for admissions to BE or BTech courses.

The experts predicted that due to the overall difficulty level, the cut-off for JEE Main this year will be above 90 per cent. The cut-off is being prepared considering various factors that affect the exam — total number of aspirants appeared, number of available seats, difficulty level of the exam, previous year cut-off trends.

To check result, candidates need to click on the ‘JEE Main result 2021’ link on the official websites. A new page will open. Enter your roll number and other details. Download your JEE Main result, take a print out for further reference.

This year, JEE Main is being conducted in multiple sessions, following February, the engineering entrance test will be held on March 15 to 18, April 27 to 30 and May 24 to 28.