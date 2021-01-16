NTA JEE Main 2021 registrations closing today: 5 things you need to know before applying

NTA JEE Main 2021: The application process for the Joint Entrance Engineering (JEE) Main 2021 will be closed on January 16. The engineering entrance application process was commenced on December 16, and candidates can pay their fees online till January 17 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This year, the entrance will be held in a new paper pattern where students will have more internal choices. The number of attempts at JEE Main has also been doubled – February, March, April, and May.

NTA JEE Main 2021: Five important things you should know on engineering entrance

Fake website– The National Testing Agency has alerted JEE Main applicants of a fake website- jeeguide.co.in through which online applications and fee payments are being solicited from interested candidates. “In the said URL, an email address: info@jeeguide.co.in and mobile number: 9311245307 have also been provided for receiving communications in this regard,” NTA notification mentioned.

It also advised aspirants to follow the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in for the examination details.

More number of attempts: For the first time from this year, JEE Main will be held four times a year – February 23 to 26, March 15 to 18, April 27 to 30, May 24 to 28. The exam will be held in two shifts, morning session from 9 am to 12 pm, afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. For admission to colleges, only the best score of these four attempts will be counted.

READ | How more than one coaching institute take credit for JEE, NEET success stories

More internal choice: In the new paper pattern introduced, there will be 15 alternative questions in addition to the 75 questions asked. The questions will be optional in nature, and there will be no negative marking awarded in any wrong attempt. The paper usually has 25 questions each from chemistry, physics, and mathematics, but from this year, it will contain 30 questions.

“Each subject will have two sections. Section A will be of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and section B will contain questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In section B, candidates have to attempt any five questions out of 10. There will be no negative marking for section B,” as mentioned in the JEE Main said in the official notice.

READ | JEE toppers opt for Computer Science over Artificial Intelligence, here’s why

More regional languages: The engineering entrance test will be held in 13 languages, these include English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Assamese, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Odia, and Malayalam. This is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Students can opt for a language while applying.

Ranking: The result of the JEE Main February session will be announced in March. The candidate’s ranking will be calculated based on the best marks scored in any of the four attempts. Even if a student appears in the four sessions, the NTA will calculate his/her best marks out of the four exams.