NTA JEE Main 2021: Registration process for May session to close today

The JEE Main (May) will be held from July 27-August 2. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

After announcing the exam dates for the pending sessions (April and May) of JEE Main 2021, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had reopened the application window for JEE Main 2021. The registration process is currently open for JEE Main 2021 May session.

Candidates who could not apply for the entrance exam earlier can still submit their application at jeemain.nta.nic.in. ]The fourth and last session of JEE Main 2021 (May session) will be conducted from July 27-August 2.

How to register for JEE Main 2021 May session:

Step 1: For registration, visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘registration link’ on the homepage. Fill the application form with the necessary details.

Step 3: Make the payment.

Step 4: Confirm submission and take a printout for further references.

Around 6.09 lakh candidates have already been registered to appear for the May session of JEE Main 2021 which was postponed due to Covid-19. The agency has increased the number of test cities from 232 to 334. This has been done to ease the process for students amid the pandemic. Candidates who registered for the exam earlier, but now wish to change the exam centre due to any reason will be allowed to do so.