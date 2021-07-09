NTA JEE Main 2021: Registration process begins for JEE Main May session

JEE Main (May) session registrations will be open from July 9-12. File. (Photo credit: Express Photo by Harmeet Sodhi/ Graphic by Gargi Singh)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application window for JEE Main 2021. The registration process is open for JEE Main 2021 May session. For those candidates who have failed to apply for JEE Main 2021 entrance due to any reason, the application window has been reopened. The applications can be made from July 9 to July 11.

The entrance exam for the fourth phase will be held from July 27 to August 2. The application fee for JEE Main exam is Rs 650 for general category students. For students from reserved categories and female candidates, the registration fee is Rs 325.

How to register for JEE Main 2021 May session:

Step 1: For registration, visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘registration link’ on the homepage. Fill the application form with the necessary details.

Step 3: Make the payment.

Step 4: Confirm submission and take a printout for further references.

Candidates who registered for the exam earlier, but now wish to change the exam centre due to any reason will be allowed to do so. As per the information shared by the NTA, a total of 6.80 lakh candidates have already been registered for JEE Main April 2021.

For the May session, 6.09 lakh candidates have registered. The registration number is expected to go higher as the application windows have been reopened for both April and May sessions.