NTA JEE Main 2021 BArch/ B Planning result declared, 2 candidates score 100 percentile

JEE Main paper 2 result 2021: The result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main paper 2 for BArch and BPlanning has been released on March 18. A total of two students have scored perfect 100 percentile in the February session, they are Josyula Venkata Aditya from Telangana and Jadhav Aditya Sunil from Maharashtra.

The candidates can check the result through the websites- nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in. A total of 59,962 candidates attempted the B.Arch and another 25,810 for B.Planning which was held on February 23, NTA notification mentioned.

To check the result, candidates need to click on the ‘JEE Main result 2021’ link on the official websites. A new page will open. Enter your roll number and other details. Download your JEE Main result, take a print out for further reference.

The result of paper 1 was earlier released on March 8, and a total of six students had scored 100 percentile. The top scorers are– Saket Jha from Rajasthan, Pravar Kataria, Ranjim Prabal Das from Delhi, Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh, Maharashtra boy Siddhant Mukherjee, Ananth Krishna Kadambi from Gujarat.