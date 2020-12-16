Education Minister to release JEE Main 2021 notification today at 6 pm

As per the schedule released, JEE Main 2021 was scheduled from February 22 to 25. Express Photo by Arnab Mitra/ Representational

NTA JEE Main 2021: The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 notification today at 6 pm. The candidates can download the application forms from the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. On Tuesday, the National Testing Agency has to pull off the brochure as “it was uploaded for testing purpose”. As per the schedule, the JEE Main is likely to held from February 22 to 25.

Meanwhile, the education minister had earlier announced that from the next year, the JEE Main is scheduled to be held in multiple shifts, over three to four times — February, March, April and May.

READ | How more than one coaching institute take credit for JEE, NEET success stories

Also, given the extraordinary circumstances, all candidates appearing for JEE Main will have to attempt 75 questions out of 90 – or 25 out of questions 30 in each section of Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics. Students did not have a choice of questions until this year.

The change in the question paper format is being introduced to accommodate school boards that have reduced class 11 and 12 syllabus and those that have not, NTA informed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd