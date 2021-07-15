NTA JEE Main 2021 May session: Last date for registration extended

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for submitting the online application form for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main May session 2021. The last date to apply for the examination is now July 15 (by 9 pm). Candidates who wish to apply for the examination may do so at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The fee for the examination may be paid by 11:50 pm on the same date (July 15).

Candidates have also been allowed to make any changes/ corrections in their application form if they wish to do so. The last date for the same is July 15 2021.

The NTA has also allowed candidates to withdraw their applications if they no longer wish to appear for the examination. The detailed procedure for the same can be found in the application form. The last date for the same is July 15.

“Representations are being received from candidates seeking extension of the last date for submission of online applications

forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID-19 and the disruptions caused by it. With a view to remove hardships caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date further for submission of Online Application Form by new candidates and withdrawal/ correction by the existing/ interested candidates for the exam,” said the official notice.

The fourth and last session of the JEE Main 2021 was originally set to be conducted in May but was postponed. The exam is now set to be conducted from July 27 till August 2. Approximately 6.09 lakh candidates have already registered for this session of the examination.