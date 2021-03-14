NTA JEE Main 2021 March exam dates revised, check schedule

JEE Main 2021 will now be held from March 16 to 18. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

NTA JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main March session 2021 which was scheduled to commence from March 15. According to NTA, JEE Main will now be held from March 16 to 18 at different centres located in 331 cities across the country and abroad.

The admit card is available to download at the websites, the candidates can download it through nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The March and April sessions will only be conducted for paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech). “The candidates wishing to appear again for paper 2A (B.Arch) and 2B (B. Planning) will have the next opportunity to apply during the May session (session-4) application process,” read the NTA notification. The April session is scheduled to be held from 27 to 30, while May from 24 to 28.

There are also changes in JEE Main paper pattern this year. The candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90 or 25 out of questions 30 in each section of chemistry, physics and mathematics. The paper usually has 25 questions each from chemistry, physics, and mathematics, but from this year, it will contain 30 questions.

The result of JEE Main February session was released on March 8. A total of six students secured 100 percentile, and 10 female students have scored above 99 percentile.