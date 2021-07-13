JEE Main 2021 May session: NTA extends last date for registration

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an extension for the last date to apply for the JEE (Main) 2021 session 4. The last date to apply now is July 13 (at 5 pm). Candidates who have not yet applied for the examination but wish to do so may apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Those who have applied for the examination but want to make corrections/ changes in their application form may also do so till July 13, 5 pm.

The NTA has also extended the last date for payment of the fee for the examination. The payment for the examination may be made by July 13, 9 pm.

Read | NTA JEE Main 2021: 8 things you need to know



“Representations are being received from candidates seeking extension of the last date for submission of online applications forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID-19 and the disruptions caused by it. With a view to remove hardships caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for: submission of Online Application Form by new candidates and withdrawal/ correction by the existing/ interested candidates for the exam,” said the official notice.

The examination is set to be conducted from July 27 till August 2. This will be the fourth and last session of JEE Main 2021. Approximately 6.09 lakh candidates have already registered to appear for the May session of the JEE Main 2021. In view of the pandemic, the NTA has increased the number of test centres from 232 to 334. Candidates who wish to change their exam centre may do so.