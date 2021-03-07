NTA JEE Main 2021 final answer key released, result soon 

NTA JEE Main 2021 final answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on March 7 released the final answer key of the JEE Main 2021. The candidates can check and download the final answer key through the websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in. As the final answer key has been released, the candidates can expect their result tomorrow.

A total of 6.61 lakh (6,61,776) candidates have enrolled for the February session, out of this, 6.52 lakh (6,52,627) candidates registered for BE or BTech exam. The exam was held from February 23 to 26.

JEE Main 2021 final answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website and click on the answer key link

Step 2: JEE Main 2021 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 3: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The answer key can be downloaded in pdf format. Candidates can check the correct answers for each question from the answer key and can match it with their answers through the response sheet to calculate their probable scores.

The result, when released, will indicate the JEE Main qualifying cutoff and NTA percentile score of the candidate. As the exam is conducted in multiple phases, the best of the percentile scores will be considered to prepare the final rank of the candidate.

JEE Main rank will be used for admission into NITs, IIITs and CFTIs, and other engineering colleges.