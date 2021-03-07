scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 07, 2021
Sunday EYE

NTA JEE Main 2021 final answer key released, result soon 

NTA JEE Main 2021 final answer key: As the final answer key has been released, the candidates can expect their result tomorrow. The answer key is available to download at the websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 7, 2021 11:57:27 pm
JEE Main answer keyJEE Main answer key 2021 available to download at nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in. File

NTA JEE Main 2021 final answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on March 7 released the final answer key of the JEE Main 2021. The candidates can check and download the final answer key through the websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in. As the final answer key has been released, the candidates can expect their result tomorrow.

A total of 6.61 lakh (6,61,776) candidates have enrolled for the February session, out of this, 6.52 lakh (6,52,627) candidates registered for BE or BTech exam. The exam was held from February 23 to 26.

JEE Main 2021 final answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website and click on the answer key link

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 2: JEE Main 2021 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 3: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The answer key can be downloaded in pdf format. Candidates can check the correct answers for each question from the answer key and can match it with their answers through the response sheet to calculate their probable scores.

The result, when released, will indicate the JEE Main qualifying cutoff and NTA percentile score of the candidate. As the exam is conducted in multiple phases, the best of the percentile scores will be considered to prepare the final rank of the candidate.

Top Education News
Click here for more

JEE Main rank will be used for admission into NITs, IIITs and CFTIs, and other engineering colleges.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 07: Latest News

Advertisement