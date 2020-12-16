NTA JEE Main 2021 to be held in 13 languages from February 23, result in March: Key takeaways

JEE Main 2021 will be be held from February 23 to 26. Image source: Designed by Gargi Singh/ file

NTA JEE Main 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 will be held from February 23. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal today announced the dates for engineering entrance test, the first session of 2021 will end on February 26. The minister also informed that the JEE Main will be held four times from next year — February, March, April and May.

The exam will now be held in a new paper pattern. The candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90 – or 25 out of 30 questions in each section of chemistry, physics and mathematics.

NTA JEE Main 2021 dates announced: Key takeaways

– JEE Main will be be held in multiple shifts keeping in mind the student’s interest. The exam will be held from February 23 to 26, March 15 to 18, April 27 to 30 and May 24 to 28, 2021. The exam will be held in two shifts, morning session from 9 am to 12 pm, afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Pokhriyal said, “The move will ensure that students don’t miss out on opportunities due to clash of exams or due to the COVID-19 situation at present.”

– In the new paper pattern introduced, there will be no negative marking in the 15 alternative questions. The paper will have an option to attempt 75 questions out of 90, 25 questions each in the section of chemistry, physics and mathematics. Meanwhile, there will be no change in in the syllabus. The change in the question paper format is being introduced to accommodate school boards that have reduced classes 11 and 12 syllabus and those that haven’t.

– The engineering entrance test will be held in 13 languages from next year. These include English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Assamese, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Odia and Malayalam.

– The result of JEE Main February session will be announced in March. Pokhriyal today said, “The first session will be held from February 23-26 and the results will be declared within five days from the last date of exams.”

– The ranking of a candidate will be based on the best marks scored in any of the four attempts. Even if a student appears in the four session, the NTA will calculate his/her best marks out of the four exams, said Pokhriyal.

– The application process for JEE Main 2021 started from today, and eligible candidates can apply till January 16. The fees can be paid online upto January 17 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have cleared plus 2 with at least five subjects can apply for the engineering entrance exam.

– To apply, a candidate needs a list of documents which includes a copy of a passport-sized photograph with date and signature, scanned copy of signature to upload, date of birth as mentioned on class 10 certificate, class 10 and class 12 marksheets, EWS, PWD, SC/ST or another reservation certificate, if applicable. Also, all relevant documents supporting the education qualification certificates.

