NTA JEE Main 2021 Exam Dates LIVE UPDATES: Pokhriyal to release exam dates today

NTA JEE Main 2021 Exam Date, schedule LIVE UPDATES: The schedule of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 will be released on December 16. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will announce the exam dates at 6 pm. The candidates can download it from the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in his tweet informed, “Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today. Stay tuned.” The minister earlier said that the engineering entrance will be held in multiple shifts from next year, over three to four times — February, March, April and May.

Earlier, on yesterday, the brochure on JEE Main was released, but it has been pulled off from the website. As per the schedule, JEE Main was scheduled from February 22 to 25. The exam will also have a new exam pattern. The candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90 – or 25 out of questions 30 in each section of Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics.