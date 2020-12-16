scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Top news
Live now

NTA JEE Main 2021 Exam Dates LIVE UPDATES: Pokhriyal to release exam dates today

NTA JEE Main 2021 Exam Date, schedule LIVE UPDATES: The JEE Main schedule will be released at 6 pm today. Check exam dates, paper pattern, application process

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 16, 2020 4:23:46 pm
JEE Main 2020Check dates of JEE Main. Image source: Designed by Gargi Singh/ file

NTA JEE Main 2021 Exam Date, schedule LIVE UPDATES: The schedule of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 will be released on December 16. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will announce the exam dates at 6 pm. The candidates can download it from the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in his tweet informed, “Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today. Stay tuned.” The minister earlier said that the engineering entrance will be held in multiple shifts from next year, over three to four times — February, March, April and May.

Earlier, on yesterday, the brochure on JEE Main was released, but it has been pulled off from the website. As per the schedule, JEE Main was scheduled from February 22 to 25. The exam will also have a new exam pattern. The candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90 – or 25 out of questions 30 in each section of Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics.

Live Blog

NTA JEE Main 2021 schedule LIVE UPDATES: Check exam dates, how to fill application form, documents needed

16:23 (IST)16 Dec 2020
Pokhriyal to announce JEE Main 2021 dates today

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will announce the dates for JEE Main on December 16. From next year, JEE Main will be held in multiple shifts, over three to four times — February, March, April and May.

The minister tweeted, “Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today. Stay tuned.”

JEE Main 1200 Check dates for JEE Main 2021. Image source: Designed by Gargi Singh/ file

JEE Main 2021 schedule LIVE UPDATES: The application process for the JEE Main is likely to commence from today. To apply, a candidate needs a list of documents which includes a copy of a passport-sized photograph with date and signature, scanned copy of signature to upload, date of birth as mentioned on class 10 certificate, class 10 and class 12 marksheets, EWS, PWD, SC/ST or another reservation certificate, if applicable. Also, all relevant documents supporting the education qualification certificates.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd