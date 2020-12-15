NTA JEE Main 2021 exam dates released, apply from today

JEE Main from February 22 to 25 in 13 languages. Representational image/ file

NTA JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency has released the dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021. The engineering entrance exam will be held from February 22 to 25 in 13 languages.

Meanwhile, the registration process for the JEE Main 2021 has commenced from today. The candidates can apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in till January 15. From the next academic year, the entrance exam will be held in multiple shifts, over three to four days, in February, March, April and May.

Also, given the extraordinary circumstances, all candidates appearing for JEE-Main next year will have to attempt 75 questions out of 90 – or 25 out of questions 30 in each section of Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics. Students did not have a choice of questions until this year.

The change in the question paper format is being introduced to accommodate school boards that have reduced class 11 and 12 syllabus and those that have not, NTA informed.

JEE Main 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the application link available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 4: Register using details

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make the payment, submit

Application fee:

The application fee for the male candidates is Rs 650, while for female, reserved candidates- SC/ ST/ PwD is Rs 325. The male candidates applying from outside have to pay an application fee of Rs 3000, while Rs 1500 for female, reserved candidates.

To apply, a candidate needs a list of documents which includes a copy of passport-sized photograph with date and signature, scanned copy of signature to upload, date of birth as mentioned on class 10 certificate, class 10 and class 12 mark sheet, EWS, PWD, SC/ST or another reservation certificate, if applicable. Also, all relevant documents supporting the education qualification certificates.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd