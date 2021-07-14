NTA JEE Main 2021 April session dates revised

Candidates may download their admit cards from jeemain.nta.nic.in by using their application number and their date of birth. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised dates for the third session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021. The exam was previously scheduled to be conducted from July 20 till July 25. According to the new dates, the examination will be conducted on July 20, July 22, July 25 and July 27 2021. The admit cards for the examination have been released by the NTA.

Candidates may download their admit cards from jeemain.nta.nic.in by using their application number and their date of birth. The admit cards are not going to be sent to candidates by post. Candidates are also required to download the undertaking from the website and read the instructions mentioned carefully.

The admit cards for candidates who have submitted multiple application forms have been withheld. They are advised to contact the NTA for their admit cards.

According to the official notification, a total of 709519 candidates have registered for the third session of the JEE Main 2021. The exam is going to be conducted at 334 exam centres across the country and abroad. The third session will only be conducted for one paper- B.E./B.Tech. Candidates who wish to appear for paper 2a- B.Arch and paper 2b- B. Planning may do so in the fourth session.

The fourth session of the JEE Main 2021 is scheduled to be conducted from July 27 till August 1.