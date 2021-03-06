NTA JEE Main 2021 application process ends today, five steps to register

NTA JEE Main 2021: The application process for the National Testing Agency (NTA) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main exam will be concluded on March 6. Interested candidates can apply online at nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The March and April sessions will be held only for paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech). “The candidates wishing to appear again for paper 2A (B.Arch) and 2B (B. Planning) will have the next opportunity to apply during the May session (session-4) application process,” read the NTA notification. The March session is scheduled to be held from 15th to 18th of the month, while April from 27th to 30th, and May from 24th to 28th.

There are changes in JEE Main paper pattern this year. The candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90 or 25 out of questions 30 in each section of chemistry, physics and mathematics. The paper usually has 25 questions each from chemistry, physics, and mathematics, but from this year, it will contain 30 questions.

JEE Main registration 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official websites, nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the application link available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 4: Register using details

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make the payment, submit.

To apply, a candidate needs a list of documents which includes a copy of a passport-sized photograph with date and signature, scanned copy of signature to upload, date of birth as mentioned on class 10 certificate, class 10 and class 12 mark sheet, EWS, PWD, SC/ST or another reservation certificate, if applicable. Also, all relevant documents supporting the education qualification certificates.