NTA JEE Main 2021 application correction window opens, here’s how to make changes

NTA JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency has opened the online correction window to make changes in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) March application. All the students who have made mistakes at the time of filling the application form can make changes through the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Students will not be able to change all the information in the form. Certain information including the name of the candidate, contact/ address details, category, PwD status, educational qualification details, date of birth, choice of exam cities, etc will be treated as final. Students need to verify all information provided by them is correct.

The application process for the JEE Main March session was closed on March 10, following an extension from March 6. The engineering entrance exam will be held from 15th to 18th of the month.

The result of JEE Main was released on March 8, and a total of six students scored 100 percentile this year.