NTA JEE Main 2021 application correction window to open today: Check what and how to change

Wednesday, January 27, 2021
NTA JEE Main 2021: In case, if any student has made any error at the time of filling the application form can make a correction by login in through the correction window at the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Starting from January 27, the facility will remain open till January 30.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | January 27, 2021 9:18:04 am
JEE Main 1200The application correction window for JEE Main will be closed on January 30. Image source: gettyimages.in

NTA JEE Main 2021: The application correction window for the National Testing Agency (NTA) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) will open on January 27. In case, if any student has made any error at the time of filling the application form can make a correction by login in through the correction window at the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Starting from January 27, the facility will remain open till January 30.

Students will not be able to change all the information in the form. Certain information including the name of the candidate, contact/ address details, category, PwD status, educational qualification details, date of birth, choice of exam cities, etc. will be treated as final. “Any request for change in such particulars after the closure of correction period will not be considered by NTA under any circumstances,” as per the official notice.

Students need to verify all information provided by them is correct.

The application process for JEE Main has been closed on January 23. The engineering entrance will be held from February 23 to 26. As per the schedule, the admit card will be released in the second week of February. This year, the exam will be held four times a year and the highest marks scored by the candidate will be considered for admission.

This year, the engineering entrance will also be held in the new pattern, there will be no negative marking in the 15 alternative questions. The paper will have an option to attempt 75 questions out of 90, 25 questions each in the section of chemistry, physics, and mathematics.

