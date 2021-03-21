NTA JEE Main 2021: Know expected cut-off of March session

NTA JEE Main 2021: JEE Main 2021 second session concluded on March 18. With this, two attempts of JEE Main are over, and the remaining two sessions are in April and May. Right now, all eyes are set on the JEE Main March result, which is expected to be out in the fourth week of March.

The result will be announced based on the final answer key of JEE Main. The marks and percentile will be mentioned in it, but the all India rank and cut-off will be announced after all four JEE sessions are over. The cut-off of JEE Main is one of the most crucial factors determining the result. It is not easy to determine JEE Main cut-off as it depends on various factors. However, after two attempts of JEE Main, experts have analysed that cut-off might go high this year.

As per the candidates’ initial reaction, it was found that in almost every shift, the paper was easy to moderate in the level of difficulty. Even in the February session, a similar analysis was drawn. Hence, taking this and past year trends into consideration, it is expected that the cut-off of JEE Main might rise and can be between 90 to 100 percentile for the open category candidates, while for the reserved category, it will be between 60 to 70 percentile. The candidates scoring around 200 can expect a percentile between 90 to 100, as per the experts.

In 2020 the cut-off of JEE Main for the general category was 90.3765335 percentile and for the reserved category, it was between 0.0618524 percentile to 72.8887969 percentile. In 2019, the cut-off for the open category candidates was 89.7548849 NTA score. The same for the reserved category was between 0.11371730 to 78.2174869. Thus, the percentile cut-off went up in 2020 as compared to 2019.

In 2018, the cut-off was in the form of raw marks. The open category candidates had a cut-off of 74 marks and for the reserved category the cut-off marks ranged between 45 to 35 marks. In 2017, the cut-off marks was 81 for the general category candidates and it ranged between 1 to 49 marks for the reserved categories.

Candidates should note that the cut-off to qualify JEE Main is not revealed. The cut-off mentioned in the scorecard is the minimum marks in JEE Main needed to qualify for JEE Advanced exam. Candidates who surpass this cut-off are allowed to take part in the Advanced exam.