NTA JEE Main 2021 answer key released, here’s how to raise objections

NTA JEE Main 2021 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main 2021 answer key at its official websites, nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. The response sheet of the candidates, along with the answer key is also released.

In case, students find any error, they can raise objections on answer key by paying Rs 200 per objection. The fee is non-refundable. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the official answer key.

JEE Main 2021 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website and click on the answer key link

Step 2: Enter the application number and password and click on submit

Step 3: JEE Main 2021 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The answer key can be downloaded in the pdf format. Candidates can check the correct answers for each question from the answer key and can match it with their answers through the response sheet to calculate their probable scores. Candidates will also have an option to challenge the answer key within a given time period if they are not satisfied with it.

JEE Main February session was held from February 23 to 26.