NTA JEE Main 2021 answer key released, calculate probable scores

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the official JEE Main 2021 answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download the same in pdf format using their application number and date of birth/password.

JEE Main answer key mentions the correct answers to all the questions asked in the exam. With the answer key of JEE Main 2021, the candidates’ response sheets are also released. Candidates can match their response sheet and the official JEE Main answer key to calculate their probable scores in the exam.

Steps to download the answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘’Official answer key link’’

Step 3: Login using the application number and date of birth/ password

Step 4: The JEE Main answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the answer key

Initially, the JEE Main 2021 provisional answer key will be released. Candidates will be given a chance to challenge the provisional answer key and raise objections. They will have to pay a processing fee of Rs 200 per question. The final answer key will be released by NTA after considering the objections raised by the candidates (if any).

NTA is expected to announce the JEE Main fourth session result tentatively this week at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2021 result link will also be activated at ntaresults.nic.in for candidates to check their scores.