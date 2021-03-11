NTA JEE Main 2021 March Admit Card 2021 released LIVE UPDATES: Websites to download hall ticket

JEE Main Admit Card 2021 Live: Download JEE Main March admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

NTA JEE Main 2021 March Admit Card 2021 LIVE UPDATES: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main March session today. The engineering entrance will be held from March 15 to 18. The candidates can download the hall ticket of paper 1 through the websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The March and April sessions will only be conducted for paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech). “The candidates wishing to appear again for paper 2A (B.Arch) and 2B (B. Planning) will have the next opportunity to apply during the May session (session-4) application process,” read the NTA notification. The April session is scheduled to be held from 27 to 30, while May from 24 to 28.

The JEE Main admit card will carry details of the exam venue, time slot etc. To download the hall ticket, go to the official website mentioned above and click on the ‘admit card’ link. You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your registered ID and password to login. JEE Main admit card will appear on the screen. Download the same and take a print out for further reference.