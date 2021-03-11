scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 11, 2021
NTA JEE Main 2021 March Admit Card 2021 released LIVE UPDATES: Websites to download hall ticket

NTA JEE Main 2021 March Admit Card 2021 LIVE UPDATES: The engineering entrance test will be held from March 15 to 18. Download hall ticket at nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Updated: March 11, 2021 4:51:35 pm
JEE Main Admit Card 2021 Live: Download JEE Main March admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA JEE Main 2021 March Admit Card 2021 LIVE UPDATES: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main March session today. The engineering entrance will be held from March 15 to 18. The candidates can download the hall ticket of paper 1 through the websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The March and April sessions will only be conducted for paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech). “The candidates wishing to appear again for paper 2A (B.Arch) and 2B (B. Planning) will have the next opportunity to apply during the May session (session-4) application process,” read the NTA notification. The April session is scheduled to be held from 27 to 30, while May from 24 to 28.

The JEE Main admit card will carry details of the exam venue, time slot etc. To download the hall ticket, go to the official website mentioned above and click on the ‘admit card’ link. You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your registered ID and password to login. JEE Main admit card will appear on the screen. Download the same and take a print out for further reference.

JEE Main 2021 March session Admit Card LIVE UPDATES: Check websites, direct link to download hall ticket 

JEE Main admit card link

The link to download admit card is available at jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. The candidates can download the hall ticket through the websites. The engineering entrance exam is scheduled to be held from March 15 to 18. 

Websites to download JEE Main hall ticket

The candidates who will appear in the exam from March 15 to 18 can download the hall ticket of paper 1 through the websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

How to download JEE Main 2021 hall ticket 

NTA released the JEE Main 2021 admit card, check steps to download here -

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card button

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card in dashboard, download and take print-out 

JEE Main 2021 March Admit Card released 

The admit card for the National Testing Agency (NTA) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main March session has been released. The candidates can download the hall ticket of paper 1 through the websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The engineering entrance exam will be held from March 15 to 18

JEE Main Admit Card 2021 Live: Download JEE Main March admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2021 March Admit Card LIVE UPDATES: This year, the JEE Main paper pattern has also been changed. The candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90 or 25 out of 30 questions in each section of chemistry, physics and mathematics.

The National Testing Agency has added two overseas examination centres for the JEE Main March session. The three centres are located at Kargil and Ladakh, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Abuja and Lagos in Nigeria.

