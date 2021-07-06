NTA JEE Main 2021: 8 things you need to know

The JEE Main (May) will be held from July 27-August 2. (Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

Addressing the concerns of lakhs of students, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today released the fresh exam dates for the JEE Main 2021. The minister also clarified the doubts on various other guidelines related to the JEE exam 2021.

Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had decided to reschedule the JEE Main (April) 2021. The admit cards for the exam were to be released in April but the process was put on hold.

Here are 8 important things a candidate should know about the latest announcements made related to the JEE main exam.

JEE Main 2021 – April session exams to be conducted in July

As per the official announcement, the April session of JEE Main 2021 will be conducted from July 20-25. Around 6.80 lakh candidates has registered to appear for the April session exams which were postponed due to Covid-19.

JEE Main 2021 – May session exams to be conducted in July-August

The JEE Main (May) will be held from July 27-August 2. The fourth and last session of JEE Main 2021 (May session) will be conducted from July 27-August 2.

JEE Main 2021 – Application window to be opened again

The registration window has been reopened for candidates who could not apply for the exams earlier. Those who wish to apply for the April session will be able to apply from tonight — July 6 to July 8. JEE Main (May) session registrations will be open from July 9-12.

JEE Main 2021 – Candidates allowed to change exam centre

Candidates who registered for the exam earlier, but now wish to change the exam centre due to any reason will be allowed to do so.

JEE Main 2021 – Number of test cities increased

The National Testing Agency has increased the number of test cities from 232 to 334. This has been done to ease the process for students amid the pandemic.

JEE Main 2021 – Candidates to apply separately for two courses

If a candidate wants to apply only for two programmes in April and May session separately, he/she has to apply for both of them as per the application window dates of those sessions. For example, if a candidate wants to apply for B.E. in April Session and B.Arch. in the May session then he/she should apply separately, that is, for B.E. apply when the application window opened for the April session and apply for BArch. when the application window is opened for the May Session.

JEE Main 2021 – Candidates can make changes in earlier filled application form

The candidates who have applied earlier for April/May session can modify their particulars (session, category, subject, etc.) during the period from July 6 to 8 for (postponed) April Session and July 9 to 12 for (postponed) May session.

JEE Mains 2021 – Candidates allowed to withdraw their applications

A candidate can also withdraw from (postponed) April/May sessions by following the procedure detailed in the application form. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.acin) and (jeemain.nta.nic.in) for the latest updates.

In 2021, the number of attempts was increased to a total of four. Earlier, students could appear for the engineering entrance test only twice. Students can now appear in JEE Main four times. Those who make it to the top 2.5 lakh of the JEE Main list will be shortlisted to appear for JEE Advanced 2021.