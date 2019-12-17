NTA JEE Main 2020 official Mathematics sample paper for long-form numerical questions out

JEE Main 2020 to be on new exam pattern (Representational image) JEE Main 2020 to be on new exam pattern (Representational image)

NTA JEE Main 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) releases the sample question paper for the newly introduced long-form questions for the mathematics subject. The question paper is available at the official website, nta.ac.in, jeemain.nic.in. The long-form questions will be asked for the first time in the JEE Main 2020 exams. Each section will have five long-form or numerical-type questions and there will be no negative marking for these questions.

Over 9,34,608 candidates have applied to appear for JEE Main 2020 in the January session scheduled to be held from January 6-11. The exam will be held again from April 9 to 13, 2020. The move to include long-form questions came after, indianexpresss.com reported citicism from across the sectors claiming only objective-type questions not being the right way to access students and urged for a ‘holistic assessment system.’

The JEE Main is not only an entrance exam to several engineering colleges but also is a pre-requisite exam to appear for JEE Advanced — entrance exam for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

