NTA JEE Main 2020 results declared, 9 candidates scored 100 percentile

NTA JEE Main 2020 results may be released before January 31, in the last week of January NTA JEE Main 2020 results may be released before January 31, in the last week of January

NTA JEE Main 2020 results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2020). It was announced to be declared on January 31, however, was released in advanced for BE and BTech aspirants. A total of nine candidates have secured 100 percentile.

JEE Main result LIVE updates

The candidates who have appeared for the entrance test can check the results through the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Of the total 9,21,261 candidates who registered for the BE/ BTech section, 8,69,010 appeared for the exam. There were 570 examination centres across the country and abroad. A total number of 536 Observers, 213 City- Coordinators and 19 Regional Coordinators were deployed at these centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of examination, as per the NTA.

IN VIDEO | JEE Main 2020: Exam pattern, eligibility, fee

READ | JEE not the right way to select engineers: former IIT-Kanpur director

NTA JEE Main 2020 results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The result for paper 2 and 3 will be released later and is expected to be out by January 31, 2020. The JEE Main ranks will be released after the April JEE Main 2020 result. The best score will be counted. The next online application for April JEE (Main) -2020 Examination shall start from February 7.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd