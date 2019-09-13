NTA JEE Main 2020: Removal of discrepancy in photo facility available

JEE Main 2020: The National Testing Agency has opened the image correction link for the Joint Entrance Examination aspirants. All those engineering aspirants who have applied for IIT JEE Main 2020 can now remove discrepancies, edit or make corrections in the photos of themselves in their application form.

JEE Main will be conducted between January 6 and January 11. From 2019, the entrance exam is held twice in a year and in the computer-based (online) format.

The facility is provided to make changes in the uploaded image of the JEE Mains 2020 application form. The candidates need to cross-check their photo as in case if NTA finds any error in the photograph and signature, it may lead to rejection of the form.

JEE Main 2020, how to make corrections:

Step 1: Log on to the official website — jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, towards the left hand side under the “Current Events” column, click on the notification titled “Remove Discrepancy in Uploaded Image(s)”

Step 3: You’ll be directed to another page.

Step 4: Enter you’re application number and password and click on “Login”

Step 5: On this page, read all important instructions and follow the steps to make the changes and/or edit your picture or signature scan.

Step 6: Make sure to save your application after editing

The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, jeemain.nic.in till September 30.

The National Testing Agency has also changed the exam pattern of JEE Main 2020. Instead of two exams — one for admission to BArch and other for BTech, there will be one more exam for admission to BPlan or Bachelors in Planning. The BPlan, as per the NTA has been approved by the JEE Apex Board (JAB)