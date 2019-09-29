NTA JEE Main 2020 registration process closing tomorrow: Check application process, exam pattern, syllabus, other details

JEE Main 2020: The online application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) will be closed on Monday, September 30, 2019. Interested candidates can apply through the official websites, nta.ac.in or jeemain.nic.in.

The NTA has changed the exam pattern and has decreased the number of questions.

Those who do not wish to appear for the exams now can appear in the second attempt. The second examination will be held from April 3 to 9, 2020. For the second exam to be conducted this year the registrations will be held from February 7 to March 7 and exam from April 3 to 9.

JEE Main 2020: Eligibility criteria

A score of at least 75 per cent in class 12 board exams or a place among the top 20 percentile of the boards is required to be eligible for JEE Main. For candidates of the SC and ST categories, this has been lowered to 65 per cent.

NTA JEE Main 2020: Documents needed

— Copy of passport-sized photograph with date and signature

— Scanned copy of signature to upload

— Date of birth as mentioned on class 10 certificate

— Class 10 and class 12 mark sheet

— EWS, PWD, SC/ST or another reservation certificate, if applicable

— Education qualification certificates

JEE Mains 2019: Detail syllabus

Physics

This section will include questions on general topics, gaseous and liquid states, atomic structure and chemical bonding, energetics, chemical equilibrium, electrochemistry, chemical kinetics, solid state, solutions, surface chemistry and nuclear chemistry. In will also include the general topics, mechanics, thermal physics, electricity and magnetism, optics and modern physics.

Chemistry

Inorganic Chemistry

This section will contain questions on isolation/preparation and properties of non-metals, preparation and properties of compounds, transition elements (3D series), ores and minerals, extractive metallurgy and principles of quality analysis.

Organic chemistry

This section will include questions on concepts, preparation/properties/reactions of alkanes/alkynes, reactions of benzene, phenols, characteristic reactions, carbohydrates, amino acids and peptides, properties and uses of important polymers and practical organic chemistry.

Mathematics

This section will include questions on algebra, trigonometry, analytical geometry, differential calculus, integral calculus and vectors.

From this year foreign nationals are also expected to appear for the JEE Main. Last year, a total of 9,29,198 students registered for the JEE Main in January and 9,35,741 students appeared for the entrance test in April session, according to the official data provided by the NTA.

Clearing the JEE mains and JEE Advanced papers will make candidates eligible for admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) across India.