NTA JEE Main 2020 exam pattern changed, check here

NTA JEE Main 2020: The online registration for the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE Main 2020) will begin from 11 am today – September 3. Before making the registration link active, the National Testing Agency has changed the exam pattern of JEE Main 2020. So now, instead of two exams — one for admission to BArch and other for BTech, there will be one more exam for admission to BPlan or Bachelors in Planning. The BPlan, as per the NTA has been approved by the JEE Apex Board (JAB).

JEE Main will be held from January 6 to 11, while the second examination is scheduled to be conducted from April 3 to 9, 2020. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, jeemain.nic.in till September 30, 2019.

The number of questions to be asked in the exam has been reduced from 30 to 25 and out of the 25 questions, while 20 will be based on multiple-type questions, a total of 5 questions will be asked in numerical type. There will be equal weightage to mathematics, physics and chemistry. Each question will be for four marks and for objective type questions, one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer while for numerical-type questions there will be no negative marking.

Aptitude test will be of 200 marks. In the drawing test for BArch which was 100 marks used to have three questions and will now have only 2 questions.

JEE Main 2020: Eligibility criteria

For BTech a score of at least 75 per cent in class 12 board exams or a place among the top 20 percentile of the Boards is required to be eligible for JEE main or advanced. For candidates of the SC and ST categories, this has been lowered to 65 per cent. Candidates should have mathematics as compulsory subject along with one of the Chemistry/Biotechnology/Biology/ Technical Vocational subject.

For BArch candidates must have 50 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and also 50 per cent marks in aggregate of the qualifying examination.

For B.Planning, the candidates should have passed the qualifying examination with 50 % marks in Mathematics and 50% marks in aggregate of the qualifying examination. This means candidates having commerce or Arts with Maths are also applicable to apply.

NTA JEE Main 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download application process’ link

Step 3: Enter the required details- Date of birth, Class 10, 12 marksheets, address proofs, other details

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

JEE Main 2020: Important dates

JEE Main January 2020

Registration Dates: September 3 to 30, 2019

Downloading of Admit Cards: December 6, 2019

Exam dates: January 6 to 11, 2020

Announcement of result: January 31, 2020

JEE Main April 2020

Dates for registrations: February 7 to March 7, 2020

Downloading of Admit Cards: March 16, 2020

Exam dates: April 3 to 9, 2020

Announcement of result: April 30, 2020.

From this year foreign nationals are also expected to appear for the JEE Main. Last year, a total of 9,29,198 students registered for the JEE Main in January and 9,35,741 students appeared for the entrance test in April session, according to the official data provided by the NTA.

JEE Main 2020: Syllabus

Mathematics will have questions on integral calculus, limit, continuity and differential ability, sets, relations and functions, complex numbers and quadratic equations, matrices and determinants, permutations and combinations, mathematical induction, binomial theorem, coordinate geometry, sequences and series, mathematical induction, three dimensional geometry, vector algebra, statics and probability, trigonometry and mathematical reasoning will be asked.

Physics is divided into section A and B. Section A carries weightage of 80 per cent while B carries weightage of 20 per cent. Section A syllabus includes, physics and measurement, kinematics, laws of motion, work energy and power, rotation motion, current electricity, electrostatics, gravitation, thermodynamics, kinetic theory of gases, oscillation and waves, magnetic effects current and magnetism, communication system, optics, electromagnetic induction and alternating currents, electronic devices, optics, atoms and nuclei, dual nature of matter and radiation. Section B includes experimental skills.

Chemistry syllabus includes state of matter, chemical bonding and molecular structure, atomic structure, redox reaction and electrochemistry, chemical kinetics, solutions, chemical thermodynamics, equilibrium, surface chemistry, d and f block elements, hydrogen, block elements, classification of elements and periodicity in priorities, co-ordination compounds, environmental chemistry, organic compounds containing halogens, hydrocarbons, environmental chemistry, polymers, biomolecules, chemistry in everyday life, principles related to practical chemistry.

Aptitude test syllabus constitutes of two subsections, namely, awareness section wherein questions based in buildings, materials, persons, visualising, analytical reasoning, mental ability and different dimensional objects will be asked. In pater II three dimensional and perceptions, sketching of scenes and activity for the memory of urbanscape will be tested.