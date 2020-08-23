Here’s how board exam, January session toppers are preparing for JEE Main 2020

JEE Main 1200: Check these preparation tips and tricks

JEE Main, NEET 2020: With just 10 days left for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, students are at their last leg of preparation. Following the Supreme Court verdict, JEE Main will be held between September 1 to 6, and over 8.58 lakh candidates will appear in the exam. Several postponements of the exam dates, uncertainty due to the pandemic and the shutdown of physical classes are adding to the pressure of students.

Having the right preparation strategy is more crucial now than ever. Students who have topped class 12 exams and JEE Main – entrance exam earlier – share their strategy to take the entrance exam head-on.

The JEE Main January session topper Divyanshu Aggarwal suggested candidates to focus more on their strong areas in the last 10 days. Explaining his preparation strategy, Divyanshu said, “I was done with NCERTs first and then moved to more advanced material. I studied physics from Cengage series, maths from Arhant publications, and chemistry from S Chand.”

For JEE Main, he also followed a strategy to solve mathematics first, physics, and then chemistry. “In a hurry, I tend to make silly mistakes in maths, thus I gave more time to this subject. I left the questions I did not know answers of or was confused,” he said. Divyanshu is now preparing for JEE Advanced scheduled to be held on September 27.

Akhil Jain who had secured 100 percentile in JEE Main also stressed on NCERT books for the preparation. “You need to thoroughly read NCERT books. To boost your preparation at the last minute, make a habit of solving as many test series as you can. It will help you in getting familiar with questions, apart from time management. The JEE preparation demands more in-depth reading and analysing,” he said.

Even for JEE Advanced, he is relying on NCERT books and study materials that his coaching institute has provided. “I appeared for the mock test and went through previous years’ papers. It is only when you keep practicing, you will be confident to attempt this exam,” he said.

With less time left, Srotasree Ray, the West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik topper has now put the focus on revision and solving the last 10 years’ questions including sample papers. “I am solving the sample papers, and online mock test series every day. Apart from it, I am going through chapters from NCERT books,” said Srotasree.

Time management is also quite essential, said Ray, hence she believes taking at least one exam every day can be a great help. Srotasree is aiming for admission to IIT, and even as she is yet to appear for the JEE Main, she is simultaneously also preparing for JEE Advanced.

Following a similar pattern of solving more papers, WBJEE topper Souradeep Das suggested practicing online mock test series offered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and solving sample papers in the last week. “Don’t try to study any new chapters, or to follow new books, keep it simple — revise, practice and solve the papers. Take time to meditate, and be happy,” he said.

“Students can always follow NCERT books for any entrance exam preparation, apart from it, HC Verma for Physics and Rudiment series for mathematics,” said Souradeep who has got admission into IISc Bangalore but wants to try his luck at IIT entrance exam.

