NTA JEE Main 2020 paper analysis: Students find maths tough, physics lengthy

NTA JEE Main 2020 paper analysis: The National Testing Agency has conducted the Joint Entrance Examination- JEE Main paper 1 slot I today. The candidates and experts said that the maths portion was the toughest of all, physics- moderate, and chemistry easy. According to Ramesh Batlish, head FIITJEE, “Though the paper was comparatively easier than the January session, but candidates faced difficulties in solving the maths paper. However, the chemistry part had balanced questions and can be termed easier. The physics part’s difficulty level was moderate however, students complain that the numerical section was lengthy.”

Ajay Kumar Sharma, national academic director (engineering), Aakash analysed the paper as moderate with maths and physics were quite difficult, while chemistry has mostly fact-based questions. “The physics has more numerical questions, so it was lengthy like maths. The questions in chemistry are mostly fact-based, and students having knowledge of the subjects can answer the questions well. The students are expecting a cut-off between 80 to 90, like the last session.”

Sahil Agarwal, a JEE Main aspirant in Kolkata said, “The paper was comparatively easier than the last session. The numerical part in all the three papers was lengthy and concept-based. The students can expect a cut-off of varies between 85 to 90.”

Another student, Neha Saxena said that the questions mainly followed class 11 topics, above 60 per cent of the questions appeared from class 11 subjects while the rest from class 12 syllabus. “The paper followed the NCERT pattern, with questions mostly from the class 11 topics. The numerical portion was quite lengthy, while other questions were fact-based. As per the difficulty level, maths was the toughest, with a good volume of questions from numerical sections.”

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has wished students taking JEE Main today. The minister in his tweet mentioned, “Today, the second day examinations of JEE have started successfully, according to the information I have received, concrete arrangements have been made by all the state governments with proper arrangements in compliance with the health guidelines issued by the Government of India.” The minister also appealed to students to follow the COVID-19 guidelines, and take the exam with patience.

Many JEE aspirants — that attended the exam on Tuesday — have said that it was conducted smoothly, with hardly any difficulties faced due to the COVID-19 protocols at the centre.

The students appeared in the exam following the COVID-19 guidelines, with railways specially arranged trains in certain states for the benefit of the candidates. Over 10 lakh masks, 10 lakh pairs of gloves, 1,300 infrared thermometer guns, 6,600 litres of hand sanitiser were arranged by National Testing Agency, and the exam centres were increased to 660 from 570 to maintain the social distancing guidelines.

